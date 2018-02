Feb 23 (Reuters) - Seeka Ltd:

* ‍DIVIDEND OF NZ$0.12 PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED

* FY NPAT NZ$$5.8 MILLION VERSUS NZ$$10.4 MILLION ‍​

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$186.8 MILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT​

* "ANTICIPATING AN IMPROVEMENT TO EARNINGS AT AN EBITDA LEVEL OF BETWEEN 5% AND 10%"‍​