March 25 (Reuters) - Seeka Ltd:

* SEEKA LTD- CLASSIFIED AS AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR ITS FRUIT PRODUCTION, PROCESSING AND WHOLESALE MARKET OPERATIONS

* SEEKA LTD - CONTINUING HARVEST OF FRUIT IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA

* SEEKA LTD - REMAINS OPERATING TO KEEP NEW ZEALAND'S DOMESTIC AND EXPORT FOOD SUPPLY OPEN