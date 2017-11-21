FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Seeka updates on operational guidance ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Seeka Ltd :

* ‍Current FY expectation is that after tax profit from operational earnings to be close to that achieved in 2016​

* ‍Expects to impair carrying value of goodwill aspect of this business with that impact expected between $1.75m and $2.5m​

* ‍There are other revaluation processes underway which may positively impact profit through financial year end process​

* ‍Guidance for after tax net profit from operations for full year within 5 pct of $7.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

