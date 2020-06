June 23 (Reuters) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc:

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINAL DATA FROM PHASE I PK/PD STUDY OF INTRANASAL RACEMIC KETAMINE (SLS-002) AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC - SLS-002 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED ACROSS ALL DOSES

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS - FDA FEEDBACK FROM TYPE C MEETING SUPPORTED DESIGN OF A 16 DAY STUDY FOR ACUTE SUICIDAL IDEATION AND BEHAVIOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: