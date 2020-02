Feb 26 (Reuters) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc:

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE I STUDIES OF INTRANASAL RACEMIC KETAMINE (SLS-002)

* SEELOS-INTERIM DATA FROM SLS-002-101,SLS-002-102 STUDIES DEMONSTRATED THAT DOSES OF 30MG, 60MG, 75MG & 90MG OF SLS-002 HAVE BEEN SAFE & WELL-TOLERATED

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC - ADDITIONAL DATA FROM PHASE I OF SLS-002 EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED LATE IN Q1 AND EARLY IN Q2 OF 2020