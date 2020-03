March 11 (Reuters) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc:

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY GUIDANCE TO DESIGN AN OPEN-LABEL PIVOTAL STUDY FOR SLS-005 IN SANFILIPPO SYNDROME

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS- TO DESIGN OPEN-LABEL, NON-PLACEBO CONTROLLED, PHASE IIB/III PIVOTAL STUDY FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SANFILIPPO SYNDROME TYPES A & B IN EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: