Feb 7 (Reuters) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc:

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS NOW OFFERING 5.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY FILED FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 8.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Uz3y00 Further company coverage: