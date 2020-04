BRIEF-See's Candies To Furlough Its Retail Employees As Of April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* SEE’S CANDIES CONTINUES RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* SEE’S CANDIES - RETAIL LOCATIONS WILL REMAIN CLOSED AS THEY CONTINUE TO HELP COMBAT SPREAD OF COVID-19

* SEE’S CANDIES SAYS TO FURLOUGH ITS RETAIL EMPLOYEES AS OF APRIL 1, 2020

* SEE’S CANDIES SAYS PAID FOR ALL HOURS THAT EMPLOYEES WERE SCHEDULED TO HAVE WORKED IN SHOPS OVER LAST 2 WEEKS SINCE CLOSING STORES

* SEE’S CANDIES - WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WITH HEALTH BENEFITS THROUGH END OF MAY

* SEE'S CANDIES - DELAYED FURLOUGH IMPLEMENTATION UNTIL APRIL 1 TO ENSURE THEIR ABILITY TO PAY PREMIUM COVERING HEALTH CARE BENEFITS FOR 2 FULL MONTHS