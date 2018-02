Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sega Sammy Holdings Inc:

* COMPANY OWNED BY CEO, FAMILY TO BUY 10.12 PERCENT WORTH OF COMPANY‘S VOTING RIGHTS

* CEO‘S STAKE TO FALL TO 3.31 PERCENT FROM 13.69 PERCENT, WHILE STAKE OF COMPANY HIS FAMILY OWNS WILL RISE TO 15.16 PERCENT FROM 5.04 PERCENT Further company coverage: