Nov 20 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* ‍announces launch and pricing of an 8 year, eur 500 million (£442 million) senior unsecured bond issue for selp​

* bonds were priced at 95 basis points above euro mid-swaps and have an annual coupon of 1.5 per cent​

* ‍proceeds of issue will principally be used to prepay existing bank borrowings, including certain secured facilities​