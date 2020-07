July 8 (Reuters) - SEGRO PLC:

* AS AT 7 JULY 2020, WE HAD RECEIVED 93 PER CENT OF £37 MILLION OF RENT WHICH WAS DUE ON UK QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

* WE CONTINUE TO WORK PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2020, 98 PER CENT OF £88 MILLION RENT DUE HAS BEEN PAID AFTER ADJUSTING FOR RE-PROFILED RENT AGREED WITH CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: