BRIEF-Segro says new headline rent ‍contracted in Q3 was 8.8 mln stg

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc:

* SEGRO PLC - Q3 NEW HEADLINE RENT ‍CONTRACTED £8.8 MILLION VERSUS 13.5 MILLION STG , INCLUDING £3.8 MILLION IN RENT FROM EXISTING SPACE​

* SEGRO PLC - Q3 VACANCY RATE OF 4.1 PERCENT VERSUS 5.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SEGRO PLC - ‍NET DEBT (INCLUDING OUR SHARE OF DEBT IN JOINT VENTURES) AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS £2.3 BILLION​

* SEGRO PLC - ‍LOOK-THROUGH LOAN TO VALUE (LTV) RATIO AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS 31 PER CENT​

* SEGRO PLC - ‍DURING Q3, WE INVESTED £17 MILLION IN FOUR LAND ACQUISITIONS FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT IN UK, ITALY AND SPAIN​