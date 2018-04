BRIEF-Segro Says Secured 27 Million Pouunds Of New Headline Rent In Q1

April 18 (Reuters) - SEGRO PLC:

* IN Q1, CONTRACTED £27.3 MILLION OF NEW HEADLINE RENT (Q1 2017: £16.3 MILLION), INCLUDING £23.3 MILLION OF PRE-LETS (Q1 2017: £10.6 MILLION)

* SEGRO - COMPLETED 146,500 SQ M OF DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1, CAPABLE OF GENERATING £10.9 MILLION OF HEADLINE RENT WHEN FULLY LET

* 1.0 MILLION SQ M OF SPACE WAS APPROVED OR UNDER DEVELOPMENT AT 31 MARCH 2018 (31 DECEMBER 2017: 693,900 SQ M)

* Q1 VACANCY RATE AT 5.0 PER CENT (31 DECEMBER 2017: 4.0 PER CENT)

* NET INVESTMENT DURING Q1 2018 TOTALLED £50 MILLION

* NET DEBT (INCLUDING OUR SHARE OF DEBT IN JOINT VENTURES) AT 31 MARCH 2018 REMAINED STABLE AT £2.4 BILLION