Feb 6 (Reuters) - SEGRO PLC:

* TO DELIVER PIONEERING MULTI-STOREY DISTRIBUTION HUB FOR IKEA IN PARIS‍​

* SIGNED DEAL WITH IKEA FRANCE FOR 50,000 SQ M AT WAREHOUSE AT PORT DE GENNEVILLIERS, MEANING SITE FULLY LET 11 MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULED PRACTICAL COMPLETION

* CBRE WERE THE SOLE AGENTS ON THE DEAL