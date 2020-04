BRIEF-Segro To Proceed With Payment Of Final Dividend

April 2 (Reuters) - SEGRO PLC:

* SEGRO PLC - STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* SEGRO - CONCLUDED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO PROCEED WITH PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF 14.4 PENCE PER SHARE ON 1 MAY 2020

* SEGRO - INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL BE SOME NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON EARNINGS IN SHORT TERM,

* SEGRO - STRUCTURAL TRENDS THAT HAVE BEEN DRIVING OCCUPIER DEMAND FOR HIGH-QUALITY, WELL LOCATED WAREHOUSE SPACE WILL REMAIN INTACT

* SEGRO - WELL PLACED TO WEATHER STORM CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEGRO - CASH AND UNDRAWN FACILITIES OF £1.2 BILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020.