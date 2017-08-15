FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Sekido announces exercise of options
August 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Sekido announces exercise of options

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sekido Co Ltd

* Says 250,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15

* Says 150,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 150,000 shares of its stock on Aug. 4, at the price of 82 yen per share

* Says 100,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its stock on Aug. 15, at the price of 80 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AANgNV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

