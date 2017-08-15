BRIEF-Sekido announces exercise of options

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sekido Co Ltd

* Says 250,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15

* Says 150,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 150,000 shares of its stock on Aug. 4, at the price of 82 yen per share

* Says 100,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its stock on Aug. 15, at the price of 80 yen per share

