BRIEF-Sekido announces exercise of options

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sekido Co Ltd

* Says 250,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13

* Says 100,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its stock on Sept. 4, at the price of 77 yen per share

* Says 150,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 150,000 shares of its stock on Sept. 13, at the price of 73 yen per share

