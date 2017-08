June 8(Reuters) - Sekisui House Reit Inc

* Says it plans to issue 3,600 new units at the price of 135,320 yen per unit (487.2 million yen in total) to Nomura Securities Co Ltd via private placement

* Says subscription on June 9 and payment on June 12

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of loans and fund of acquisition

