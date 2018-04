April 23 (Reuters) - Sekisui House Residential Investment Corp

* Says it plans to take out loan of 8 billion yen on May 1, to fund acquisition

* Says it will merge with Sekisui House Reit Inc, effective May 1

* Previous news was disclosed on Jan. 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZhYMVS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)