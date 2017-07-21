FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Select Bancorp to acquire Carolina Premier Bank
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Select Bancorp to acquire Carolina Premier Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Select Bancorp Inc:

* Select Bancorp announces definitive agreement to acquire Carolina Premier Bank

* Select Bancorp Inc - ‍Premara shareholders will receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 70% stock​

* Select bancorp inc - ‍transaction is currently valued at approximately $40 million based on Select’s closing price of $11.89 per share on July 20, 2017​

* Says ‍Premara shareholders will receive merger consideration consisting of approximately 70% stock​

* Select Bancorp Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017

* Select Bancorp- deal expected to be immediately accretive to co’s EPS excluding merger costs, increasing its stand-alone eps by 10.1% beginning 2018​

* Select Bancorp - deal to include ‍fixed exchange ratio of 1.0463 shares of select stock for each share of Premara, and 30% cash

* Select Bancorp - deal may include $12.65 for each share of premara common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.