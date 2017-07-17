FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Select Comfort announces Q2 loss per share $0.02
July 17, 2017 / 8:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Select Comfort announces Q2 loss per share $0.02

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp

* Select Comfort announces second quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.50

* Q2 sales $285 million versus I/B/E/S view $300.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Select Comfort Corp - Reiterates full-year 2017 eps outlook of $1.25 to $1.50 per share

* Select Comfort Corp - Anticipates 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $55 million

* Select Comfort - 2017 outlook assumes high single-digit sales growth, including 4 to 6 percent points from net new store openings, low single-digit comp store growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

