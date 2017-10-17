FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Select Comfort reports Q3 earnings per share $0.62
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Select Comfort reports Q3 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp

* Select Comfort announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 sales $403 million versus I/B/E/S view $413.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45

* Select Comfort Corp - ‍increased share repurchase authorization to $500 million​

* Select Comfort Corp - ‍maintained midpoint of FY EPS outlook, while narrowing range to $1.30 to $1.45 per share​

* Select Comfort Corp sees FY 2017 ‍outlook of high single-digit sales growth​

* Select Comfort Corp - ‍anticipates 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $55 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
