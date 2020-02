Feb 14 (Reuters) - Select Harvests Ltd:

* THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* THERE ARE NO IMMEDIATE ISSUES THAT WOULD IMPACT OUR ABILITY TO SERVICE OUR CUSTOMERS

* THERE ARE NO IMMEDIATE ISSUES THAT WOULD IMPACT CO'S ABILITY TO SERVICE CO'S CUSTOMERS