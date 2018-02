Feb 27 (Reuters) - Select Harvests Ltd:

* H1 REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 10.7 PERCENT TO $112.9 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS DOWN 42.7 PERCENT TO $5.6 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.0 CENTS PER SECURITY