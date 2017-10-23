BRIEF-Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp
* Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks
* Select Medical- Following closing of transaction, dignity health will own 20% equity interest in combined entity holding concentra and U.S. Healthworks
* Says transaction values U.S. Healthworks at $753 million
* Select Medical Holdings - Dignity Health will receive 20% equity interest in combined entity, valued at $238 million, remainder of purchase price in cash
* Select Medical- Co, Dignity Health signs agreement to combine Concentra Group Holdings, LLC with U.S. Healthworks, Inc, unit of Dignity Health Holdings
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - Transaction will occur through equity purchase and contribution agreement
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - Concentra will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of stock of U.S. Healthworks from DHHC