BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Corp Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.31

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp:

* SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.5 PERCENT TO $1.114 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 TO $1.12

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BILLION TO $5.2 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $1.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09, REVENUE VIEW $5.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SELECT MEDICAL - CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDERS REGARDING PROPOSED REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - ANTICIPATES PROPOSED REPRICING, IF COMPLETED, WOULD CLOSE IN MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: