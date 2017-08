BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp-

* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for its second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $1.121 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.96

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.87

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion

* fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍did not repurchase shares during six months ended June 30, 2017 under authorized $500.0 million stock repurchase program​

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍ stock repurchase program has been extended until December 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: