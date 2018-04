April 11 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp:

* SELECT SANDS REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES VOLUMES OF 120,000 TO 140,000 TONS

* Q4 REVENUE $6.5 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION IN Q3

* FOR Q1, EXPECTS FRAC AND INDUSTRIAL SALES VOLUMES OF ABOUT 92,000 TONS