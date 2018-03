March 14 (Reuters) - Selecta UK:

* APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍HUGUES ROUGIER WILL RESIGN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍GABRIEL PIRONA WILL SUCCEED HUGUES ROUGIER AND WILL COMMENCE HIS ROLE AS NEW CFO ON APRIL 1, 2018​​