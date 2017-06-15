FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
June 15, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout

* Sel-212 generally well tolerated

* Reduced rate of gout flares with sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences - majority of patients in minimum effective dose group in study maintained sua control following three monthly injections of sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - in relation to sel-212, there have been total of eight serious adverse events reported in trial through june 12, 2017

* Selecta Biosciences - to initiate phase 3 program for sel-212 in 2018 following further dialogue with u.s. Food and drug administration

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - one additional sae, cholecystitis, was determined to not be related to study drug

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - all of saes related to sel-212 study were successfully treated and resolved without further issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

