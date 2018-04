April 10 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* 212, IN DEVELOPMENT FOR CHRONIC SEVERE GOUT, AT PANLAR 2018 CONGRESS

* 212 PRODUCT PROFILE MAY PROVIDE BETTER AND MORE SUSTAINED SERUM URIC ACID CONTROL

* 212 GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AT CLINICALLY ACTIVE DOSES FOLLOWING REPEATED ADMINISTRATIONS IN ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL

* 212 IS EXPECTED TO START LATER IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: