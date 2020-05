BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences Q1 Loss Per Share $0.21

Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.28 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED COMPARE TRIAL PROGRESS

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - TOPLINE DATA ANNOUNCEMENT FROM ONGOING HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARE TRIAL OF SEL-212 REMAINS ON SCHEDULE FOR Q3 2020

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - GENE THERAPY PROGRAM IN COLLABORATION WITH ASKBIO REMAINS ON TRACK TO ENTER CLINIC BY Q4 2020