March 15 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $5.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL-403 FOR MESOTHELIOMA INITIATED

* REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 CASH OF $97 MILLION AND REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.88