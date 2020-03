BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences Reports Q4 2019 And Year-End Financial Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARE TRIAL OF SEL-212 IN CHRONIC REFRACTORY GOUT EXPECTED IN Q3 2020

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - RECEIVED GUIDANCE FROM FDA ON SEL-212 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN; STUDY TO COMMENCE IN 2H 2020

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - GENE THERAPY PROGRAM EXPECTED TO ENTER CLINIC BY END OF 2020

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC - QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.28 PER SHARE

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - BELIEVES AVAILABLE CASH & EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CO’S OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO Q1 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: