Jan 8 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT INITIAL RESULTS FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL-212 IN CHRONIC SEVERE GOUT IN APRIL 2018 - SEC FILING

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - EXPECTS TO SUBMIT INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SEL-302 IN METHYLMALONIC ACIDEMIA IN 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2EnEbTQ) Further company coverage: