BRIEF-Selecta Entered Fifth Amendment To Exclusive Patent License Agreement Between Co, MIT

June 18 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - ON JUNE 12, ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXCLUSIVE PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - UNDER MIT AMENDMENT, DILIGENCE OBLIGATION TO START PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR A LICENSED PRODUCT BY SPECIFIC DATE IN Q2 2021 WAS EXTENDED

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES - SOME DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONES & PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF SUCH MILESTONES WERE ADJUSTED Source text: (bit.ly/2UX48nQ) Further company coverage: