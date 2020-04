April 23 (Reuters) - Selectimmune Pharma AB:

* RESEARCHERS AT LUND UNIVERSITY ARE NOW PUBLISHING RESULTS FROM CLINICAL STUDY IN WHICH IL-1 RECEPTOR INHIBITORS HAVE BEEN USED TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LOWER URINARY TRACT PAIN (INTERSTITIAL CYSTITIS)

* STUDY SHOWS STRONG POSITIVE CLINICAL EFFECTS ON SYMPTOM AND LIFE QUALITY