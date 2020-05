BRIEF-Selectirente Q1 Revenue Up At 4.3 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - SELECTIRENTE SA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE AND ACTIVITY

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-Q1 AVAILABLE CASH OF 190 MEUR

* Q1 FINANCIAL OCCUPANCY RATE OF MORE THAN 96%

* A VERY CAUTIOUS AND VIGILANT STANCE BEFORE MAKING NEW ACQUISITIONS

* AVAILABLE CASH MAKES IT POSSIBLE TO ASSESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON THE VARIOUS REAL ESTATE MARKETS

* COMPANY CONFIRMS DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.50 FOR 2019

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO ASSET SALES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* TO SUSPEND THE INVESTMENTS IN PROGRESS, THIS SUSPENSION MAY MEAN CANCELLATIONS, EXTENSIONS OR RENEGOTIATIONS