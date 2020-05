May 5 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* SELECTIVE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET INCOME OF $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME¹ OF $0.84 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 GAAP COMBINED RATIO, EXCLUDING CATASTROPHE LOSSES, OF BETWEEN 92% AND 93%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)