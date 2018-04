April 9 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER CATASTROPHE LOSSES, OTHER PROPERTY LOSSES AND NET FAVORABLE RESERVE DEVELOPMENT

* TAX NET INSURED CATASTROPHE LOSSES TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $26 MILLION

* CATASTROPHE PROPERTY LOSSES WERE ABOVE EXPECTED BY $33 MILLION TO REDUCE EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.44