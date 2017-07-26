FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Selective Q2 earnings per share $0.70
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Selective Q2 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* Selective reports second quarter 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.70 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.68

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says q2 statutory combined ratio was 93.1%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says q2 annualized return on average equity was 10.2% and operating roe was 9.9%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc sees full year statutory combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses, of 89.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.