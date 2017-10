Sept 26 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* SELEXIS SA AND OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO FURTHER ADVANCE OSE’S OSE-172 AND OSE-703 CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAMS

‍2ND AND 3RD COMMERCIAL LICENSE AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTNERS