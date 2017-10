Oct 4 (Reuters) - Selexis SA:

* SELEXIS SA AND PELICAN THERAPEUTICS SIGN AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE PELICAN’S IMMUNOTHERAPY CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* SELEXIS SA - CO, PELICAN THERAPEUTICS ENTERED INTO SERVICE AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF PELICAN'S PROPRIETARY IMMUNOTHERAPY CLINICAL CANDIDATES