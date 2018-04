April 19 (Reuters) - Vipera PLC:

* SELLA OPEN FINTECH - FURTHER UNDERTAKING TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FOR VIPERA

* SELLA OPEN FINTECH PLATFORM S.P.A. -RECEIVED UNDERTAKINGS TO ACCEPT OFFER IN RESPECT OF 61.4 MILLION VIPERA SHARES IN AGGREGATE, REPRESENTING 19.2 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: