April 18 (Reuters) - SELLA OPEN FINTECH:

* SELLA OPEN FINTECH - RECOMMENDED OFFER FOR VIPERA PLC

* SELLA OPEN FINTECH PLATFORM - RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER BY SELLA OPEN FINTECH PLATFORM S.P.A. FOR VIPERA PLC

* SELLA OPEN FINTECH PLATFORM - UNDER TERMS OF OFFER, RECOMMENDED BY INDEPENDENT VIPERA DIRECTORS, VIPERA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 7.5 PENCE IN CASH