BRIEF-SELLAS Announces Positive Follow-Up Phase 1/2 Clinical Data For Galinpepimut-S In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FOLLOW-UP PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL DATA FOR GALINPEPIMUT-S (GPS) IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - FINAL ANALYSIS SHOWS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 21 MONTHS IN PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED GPS

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - DATA PROVIDES ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR ONGOING PIVOTAL PHASE 3 REGAL STUDY OF GPS IN PATIENTS WITH AML

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - FINAL ANALYSIS ALSO SHOWED THAT GPS THERAPY CONTINUED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED THROUGHOUT PHASE 1/2 STUDY