April 16 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS APPOINTS STEERING COMMITTEE OF LEADING ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA EXPERTS FOR ITS ONGOING PHASE 3 REGAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN AML

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - ANTICIPATES INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR SAFETY AND FUTILITY IN Q4 2021