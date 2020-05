May 18 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS ESTABLISHES INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE OF LEADING CLINICAL AND BIOSTATISTICS EXPERTS FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3 REGAL CLINICAL TRIAL

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP - INDEPENDENT DMC TO REVIEW, EVALUATE PATIENT SAFETY & EFFICACY DATA FOR PHASE 3 TRIAL OF GALINPEPIMUT-S