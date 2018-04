April 20 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GENE MACK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & TREASURER

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ALEKSEY KRYLOV WILL REMAIN WITH SELLAS UNTIL JULY 15

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - MACK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS A CONSULTING CFO, MOST RECENTLY WITH NICOX, SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)