BRIEF-Sellas Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data From Phase 2B Neuvax Clinical Trial In Combination With Herceptin

April 2 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 2B NEUVAX™ (NELIPEPIMUT-S) CLINICAL TRIAL IN COMBINATION WITH HERCEPTIN® IN HER2 1+/2+ BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

* CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFICACY IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

* CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE WAS FOUND BETWEEN TWO ARMS IN COHORT OF PATIENTS​

* ‍ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE​

* TOLERATED​

* SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS SHOWED AN ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE WITH NO NOTABLE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN TREATMENT ARMS​

‍DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC​